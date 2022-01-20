2022 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works

North Wind Written by Sarah Cosgrove. Directed by Richie Cannaday. How do you move forward when everything you see reminds you of what you’ve lost? A trio of characters search for freedom from their pasts in a snow-bound Midwestern bar. Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre. January 20-22 at 7:30 pm, January 23 at 2 pm Livestream viewing: Free and open to the general public. Information on how to request the link will be posted on Brown Paper Tickets beginning January 3, 2022.