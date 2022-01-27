2022 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works

The Detention Lottery: A multi-media staged reading Written by Margaret O’Donnell. Directed by Keiko Carreiro. Step behind the locked doors of a U.S. immigration detention center courtroom in 2018 to observe judges handing down, in the words of one immigration judge, life and death decisions in a traffic court setting. The reading will be followed by a moderated talk-back session. Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre. January 27-29 at 7:30 pm, January 30 at 2 pm Livestream viewing: Free and open to the general public. Information on how to request the link will be posted on Brown Paper Tickets beginning January 3, 2022.