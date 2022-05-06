2022 Spring Dance Performance Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, 2022 8 pm The dance department and M.F.A. in dance program at Hollins will present an evening of dance and performance work created by undergraduate and graduate students. This evening of new creative work showcases the power of the imagination and the transformative spirit of bodies in motion. The program will also feature creative work created by teaching faculty, including special performing guest artists. All are welcome.