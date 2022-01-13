2022 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13 – SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022

Mothers and Terrorists

Written by David Beach. Directed by Kristin Lundberg.

Every year, Russell pauses on September 11 to remember two work friends who perished in the attack on the Pentagon, but also to reflect on the changes in his relationship with his mother during that year, when her life changed because of dementia. Mothers and Terrorists juxtaposes emotional and existential angst and aims at finding some truth and meaning through them both. Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre.

January 13-15 at 7:30 pm, January 16 at 2 pm

Livestream viewing: Free and open to the general public. Information on how to request the link will be posted on Brown Paper Tickets beginning January 3, 2022.