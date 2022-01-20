2022 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20 – SUNDAY, JANUARY 23, 2022

North Wind

Written by Sarah Cosgrove. Directed by Richie Cannaday.

How do you move forward when everything you see reminds you of what you’ve lost? A trio of characters search for freedom from their pasts in a snow-bound Midwestern bar. Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre.

January 20-22 at 7:30 pm, January 23 at 2 pm

Livestream viewing: Free and open to the general public. Information on how to request the link will be posted on Brown Paper Tickets beginning January 3, 2022.