Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
The 2022 Roanoke Go Red for Women Luncheon Returns!
Ladies, it's time to Rock Your Red and celebrate with us at the 2022 Roanoke Go Red for Women Luncheon! We're back to an in-person event and we can't wait to celebrate women's heart health with you! We'll have guest speakers and you'll learn how you can help fight heart disease - the #1 killer of women!
You can purchase your tickets now by visiting:
https://aharoanoke.ejoinme.org/.../1267642/Default.aspx
Help us fight the #1 killer of women and Reclaim Your Rhythm!