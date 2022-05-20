The 2022 Roanoke Go Red for Women Luncheon

Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia

Ladies, it's time to Rock Your Red and celebrate with us at the 2022 Roanoke Go Red for Women Luncheon! We're back to an in-person event and we can't wait to celebrate women's heart health with you! We'll have guest speakers and you'll learn how you can help fight heart disease - the #1 killer of women!

Help us fight the #1 killer of women and Reclaim Your Rhythm!

