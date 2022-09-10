2022 Roanoke Taco Fest

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 10th in Elmwood Park for Roanoke Taco Fest, benefiting Huddle Up Moms! Attendees will experience the most tacos in one place, vote for People’s choice “Roanoke’s BEST Taco”, local bartenders will face off serving the BEST tequila drinks, obnoxious contests, and shopping with local vendors.

Who doesn’t LOVE tacos? We especially love Tacos that support Moms! - Proceeds from Roanoke Taco Fest benefit Huddle Up Moms, a Roanoke-based non-profit organization dedicated to empowering mothers through education, connection, and support. Huddle Up Moms aims to fuel meaningful connections within our community by working collaboratively with other organizations that promote women’s health and wellness. We believe that all mothers deserve to flourish in every aspect of life.

In the past year, Huddle Up Moms provided numerous services to mothers in the Roanoke Valley including:

- Peer-led Huddles to support moms through online and in-person platforms

Pregnancy & Beyond: A Motherhood Summit that brought together over 75 mothers and 30+ community resources for a day of workshops, speakers, and discussions around what mothers need to thrive.

- Numerous in-person events to reduce social isolation and foster connection between mothers as they navigated safe and thoughtful options during the pandemic.

- Launching The Exchange, a community platform for meaningful discussion and conversation with local experts.

Save September 10th in your calendars now and plan to come to Elmwood, eat tacos, support moms, and enjoy the day with Huddle Up Moms and Macaroni Kid Roanoke!