Cristina Rhodes, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of English at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, where she teaches courses on academic writing and ethnic literature. As a Latina and a scholar, much of her research centers on Latinx childhoods from multiple, intersecting perspectives. She studies children’s literature, film/television, ephemera, and other materials that engage Latinx youth and their experiences. She is currently working on a book-length manuscript on speculative fiction, magical realism, and Latinx youth in literature tentatively titled Facing Uncertain Futures: The Transformative Possibilities of Latinx Youth Literatures . Additionally, Rhodes is the coeditor of the forthcoming collection Comidas, Cocinas, y Cultura: Food in Latinx Children’s and Young Adult Literature and is the Book Review coeditor for the open access journal Research on Diversity in Youth Literature . She serves as a member of the Américas Award committee until 2024. Events will be held in person and simultaneously broadcast by Zoom webinar. They are free and open to the public. To receive webinar links to the series, please email kidlit@hollins.edu . Sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature.