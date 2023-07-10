Stephens is a graphic novelist, illustrator, and writer from the Pacific Northwest. She earned her B.F.A. in illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2017. Stephens has created work for a number of sites and publications, including The New York Times, The Guardian , and FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction . Stephens was a 2019-20 Literary Fellow for the Tulsa Artist Fellowship. Her debut graphic novel, Artie and the Wolf Moon , was released from Lerner Books in 2021. Reception to follow. Events will be held in person and simultaneously broadcast by Zoom webinar. They are free and open to the public. To receive webinar links to the series, please email kidlit@hollins.edu . Sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature.