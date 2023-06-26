Rosemary Wells is the award-winning author and illustrator of more than 125 published books for young readers, ranging in age level from picture books to teen, both fiction and nonfiction. Her work has been translated into 12 languages. Some of her best-known works include the ongoing series Max and Ruby , with 22+ published books and a children’s television show on Nick, Jr. ; My Very First Mother Goose and Here Comes Mother Goose , the latter a Parents’ Choice Gold Award and ALA Notable Book, and Mary on Horseback , winner of the Christopher Award. Wells has been a visiting author for more than 150 schools across the U.S. and the world, including international schools such as American Schools in Bangkok, Singapore, Paris, Yangon, Moscow, and Berlin, and in nearly every state in the U.S. As a board member of the Eric Carle Museum, she helps the museum oversee programming and awards for industry events, children, and the publishing community. She has been an avid tennis player for more than 50 years and still plays several times a week. Events will be held in person and simultaneously broadcast by Zoom webinar. They are free and open to the public. To receive webinar links to the series, please email kidlit@hollins.edu. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature.