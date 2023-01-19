Grave Mistakes: A Haunted Love Story . Written by Ben Abbott. Directed by Amy Lytle. When Bob dies and starts haunting his son’s attic he finds it's already occupied by Eloise, a ghost from the 1920s who isn’t exactly thrilled about sharing her space. Before moving on, Bob desperately tries to get one last message to his son Ray, who may or may not be in love with housemate Molly, who may or may not be in love with Ray but she definitely has to finish writing her novel--except that first they must fend off a landlord and paranormal investigator who want to evict them and turn the house into a certified haunted vacation rental. Death and love have never been more complicated--or more hilarious. January 19-21 at 7:30 pm, January 22 at 2 pm Admission: $10 general public. Free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold. Tickets: Online at brownpapertickets.com or at the door.