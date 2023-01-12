I Live to Tell Written by Sarah Cosgrove. Directed by John Bergman. “The radiologist wants to speak with you.” That short collection of words sends Elizabeth into a world full of chaos where no place on Earth feels safe. In a deeply personal, generous, and honest conversation with the audience, Elizabeth shares her struggle to maintain her own identity in the midst of a life-changing diagnosis. January 12-14 at 7:30 pm, January 15 at 2 pm Admission: $10 general public. Free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold. Tickets: Online at brownpapertickets.com or at the door.