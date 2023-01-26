The Dragon Butcher Written by Richie Cannaday. Directed by Todd Ristau. The royal dragon butcher has just been relieved of his duties, and his head. Enter LaCrox, a simple butcher charged with the task of butchering a dragon and pleasing the queen. The clock is ticking, and LaCrox will have to learn the ropes quickly, or else his head will roll as well. But will the long-held secrets of the kingdom be LaCrox’s doom or his ticket to salvation? January 26-28 at 7:30 pm, January 29 at 2 pm Admission: $10 general public. Free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold. Tickets: Online at brownpapertickets.com or at the door.