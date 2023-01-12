2023 Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works: "I Live to Tell"

I Live to Tell

Written by Sarah Cosgrove. Directed by John Bergman.

“The radiologist wants to speak with you.” That short collection of words sends Elizabeth into a world full of chaos where no place on Earth feels safe. In a deeply personal, generous, and honest conversation with the audience, Elizabeth shares her struggle to maintain her own identity in the midst of a life-changing diagnosis.

January 12-14 at 7:30 pm, January 15 at 2 pm

Admission: $10 general public. Free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff. (Masks required for admission.)

Tickets: Online at brownpapertickets.com or at the door.

Location: Theatre