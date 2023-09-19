2023 LeadHERship Series: Katie Beach

× Expand Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce

Our members asked, and we've delivered! This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back!

The goal of this Program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other.

The topic of our September LeadHERship event: Women in the Workforce: Why Women Leave & Strategies to Stay.

The lack of women rising in the workplace has women leaving the workforce at alarming rates. Our values, workplace priorities along with our ambitions are the driving forces behind this trend. In this session Katie will invite participants to explore their core values, introduce the DiSC assessment, and discuss how each DiSC style differs in their workplace priorities. We will also learn how data from the latest Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey & Company, explains why women are leaving the workforce, how employers can combat this, and how we as women can work together to reverse the trend. Each participant will leave with a code to take their own DiSC assessment and discover their DiSC style. (limit 50)

Katie Beach has over 15 years of experience working with teams and developing leaders. With a diverse background in Division 1 athletics, healthcare, career services, and economic development, she has a unique range of perspectives to draw from while inspiring leaders. As and executive and leadership coach, Katie has a strong ability to create motion and momentum in others and her high energy engages groups both large and small. Katie thrives in her work by identifying challenges, analyzing symptoms, and strategizing innovative solutions. She has a passion for increasing employee engagement by continuously improving the employee experience.

This program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.

Lunch will be served!

Sponsorships of this 9-series program are available HERE!

Call 540-387-0267 or email director@s-rcchamber.org to inquire about opportunities.