2023 LeadHERship Series: Lee Hunsaker

The goal of this Program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other.

The topic of our November LeadHERship event: Storytelling in Business.

Lee Hunsaker returned to Roanoke to "live authentically" near the mountains and her family, after spending 20 years in Austin TX where she was working as a costumer in the film industry. In 2008, her life changed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After coming back to her home state of Virginia, she created Hoot and Holler: Our Stories Out Loud, as an outlet to express herself and all the emotions that come with such a heavy diagnosis and illness - but also to provide an outlet and place where everyone could be and feel heard.

This program is limited to 45 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.

Lunch will be served!

