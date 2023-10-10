2023 LeadHERship Series: Lynda McNutt Foster

× Expand Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce

Our members asked, and we've delivered! This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back!

The goal of this Program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other.

The topic of our October LeadHERship event: Unlock Your Earning Potential: A Masterclass for Women in the Workplace in the New Age of AI.

There's a reason why some people make a lot more money than others do at work. It's not for the reasons you might think. Join Lynda McNutt Foster, a seasoned executive coach with over 6,000 executive-level coaching sessions under her belt, for an intimate, interactive masterclass designed exclusively for ambitious women.

Learn what she is teaching the CEOs, EVPs, VPs and fast growth entrepreneurs that she coaches regularly - how to leverage the power of AI, inexpensively, and immediately to increase your value and earning power, regardless of the field you are in.

As an executive coach and consultant, author, researcher, strategist, and technology-empowered business owner, Lynda has guided C-suite executives locally, regionally, and globally, across various industries, to achieve their career aspirations. Now, she's sharing her invaluable insights with you.

In this interactive masterclass experience, you'll discover:

Ø The number one question that companies ask in interviews today that helps them decide which candidates they choose for today's and tomorrow's leadership positions.

Ø How to use AI to dramatically increase your efficiency and effectiveness at work and home.

Ø Proven negotiation tactics for better compensation and authority, straight from the C-suite playbook

Ø How to communicate your value effectively in any setting, just like industry leaders

Ø Strategies for building profitable relationships and setting non-negotiables, based on real executive experiences

Ø Tips for navigating "sweaty conversations" with confidence, informed by thousands of executive coaching sessions

This is your chance to "test drive" some of the most effective hacks Lynda McNutt Foster has developed through her extensive coaching career. Don't miss this opportunity to gain actionable insights and practical hacks that will empower you to take control of your career.

Her latest research, outlined in the white paper "A Leader’s Guide to Getting More, Fresh, High-Quality Ideas from Their Teams," showcases her expertise. Lynda's dynamic keynote speeches and engaging executive team facilitation have made her a crowd favorite. With an impressive track record, she's coached CEOs and their teams in approximately 4,000 sessions and trained over 10,000 corporate leaders.

Lynda holds certifications as a Conversational Executive Coach, Practitioner of TED* The Empowerment Dynamic, TED* Facilitator and Coach, and Health Coach from the School of Hilton Johnson. A graduate of Miami Dade College, she also shared insights as a commentator on WFXR-TV's "Coffee with a Coach" for over 5 years.

This program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.

Breakfast will be served!

Sponsorships of this 9-series program are available HERE!

Call 540-387-0267 or email director@s-rcchamber.org to inquire about opportunities.