2023 Local Colors Festival

× Expand Aaron Layman World of Dance performance at the 2022 Local Colors Festival

Roanoke's largest, FREE multicultural festival will be in full swing at Elmwood Park. The Local Colors Festival celebrates the many ethnic cultures from around the globe that are represented in the Roanoke Valley.

The festival opens with a Parade of Nations where residents proudly display their flags of their heritage and cultural dress. After that is an afternoon full of ethnic diversity to enjoy. Taste the dishes of many international cuisines, watch vivid dance and music performances, learn about different cultures from several exhibits, purchase vendor goods representing different cultures, and drink an international beer. Kids can create international crafts in our children's activity area. It's a free family-friendly way to celebrate the bright tapestry that makes Roanoke a welcoming city.

The LOVE sign will be back for plenty of photo ops!