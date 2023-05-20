2023 Local Colors Festival

to

Elmwood Park Amphitheater 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Roanoke's largest, FREE multicultural festival will be in full swing at Elmwood Park. The Local Colors Festival celebrates the many ethnic cultures from around the globe that are represented in the Roanoke Valley.

The festival opens with a Parade of Nations where residents proudly display their flags of their heritage and cultural dress. After that is an afternoon full of ethnic diversity to enjoy. Taste the dishes of many international cuisines, watch vivid dance and music performances, learn about different cultures from several exhibits, purchase vendor goods representing different cultures, and drink an international beer. Kids can create international crafts in our children's activity area. It's a free family-friendly way to celebrate the bright tapestry that makes Roanoke a welcoming city.

The LOVE sign will be back for plenty of photo ops!

Info

Elmwood Park Amphitheater 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Festivals & Fairs, Local Colors
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2023 Local Colors Festival - 2023-05-20 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 Local Colors Festival - 2023-05-20 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 Local Colors Festival - 2023-05-20 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 Local Colors Festival - 2023-05-20 11:00:00 ical