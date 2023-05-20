2023 Local Colors Festival

× Expand Local Colors

Mark your calendars for Roanoke’s premier multicultural festival with an international flavor. Now in it’s 32nd year, the Local Colors Festival features an Opening Ceremony, performances, and dozens of vendor booths representing cultures from around the globe. There will be cuisine, artisan booths, educational and cultural displays, and community partners. The children’s area has fun, interactive activities for youth to learn about different cultures. Plus, the international beer truck will be back! Admission is free.

It’s a great way to show off your cultural heritage! If you come from other parts of the world, consider signing up for the Procession of Nations! Sign up form is here

Performer and vendor applications are now available! Please read festival policies carefully.

Applications are due April 14, 2023

Festival Policies

Vendor/Exhibit Booth Application

Performance Application

VOLUNTEER WITH US! Volunteers contribute to the success of this important festival to our area. Please consider signing up to help!

Festival Volunteer Application