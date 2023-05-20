2023 Local Colors Festival

to

Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Mark your calendars for Roanoke’s premier multicultural festival with an international flavor. Now in it’s 32nd year, the Local Colors Festival features an Opening Ceremony, performances, and dozens of vendor booths representing cultures from around the globe. There will be cuisine, artisan booths, educational and cultural displays, and community partners. The children’s area has fun, interactive activities for youth to learn about different cultures. Plus, the international beer truck will be back! Admission is free.

It’s a great way to show off your cultural heritage! If you come from other parts of the world, consider signing up for the Procession of Nations! Sign up form is here

Performer and vendor applications are now available! Please read festival policies carefully.

Applications are due April 14, 2023

Festival Policies

Vendor/Exhibit Booth Application

Performance Application

VOLUNTEER WITH US! Volunteers contribute to the success of this important festival to our area. Please consider signing up to help!

Festival Volunteer Application

Info

Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Festivals & Fairs, Local Colors
904-2234
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2023 Local Colors Festival - 2023-05-20 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 Local Colors Festival - 2023-05-20 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 Local Colors Festival - 2023-05-20 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 Local Colors Festival - 2023-05-20 11:00:00 ical