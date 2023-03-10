2023 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships
to
Berglund Center Coliseum 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Berglund Center
Ticket Prices:
- Individual Sessions: $15 for Adults $12 for Students/Children
- Day 1 Package: Groups only
- Day 2 Package: Groups only
- Full Championship Package: $50 for Adults $43 for Students/Children
Event Times:
Friday, March 10, Session I
- 9:00 am: Doors open for spectators
- 11:00 am: Preliminary rounds one & two (6 mats), Consolation first round (6 mats)
- 3:00 pm: Berglund Center closes at conclusion of last match (time approximate)
Friday, March 10, Session II
- 4:30 pm: Doors open for spectators
- 4:45 pm: Special Olympics Ceremony
- 6:00 pm: Championship quarterfinals (3 mats), Consolation second & third rounds (3 mats)
- 10:00 pm: Session II ends (time approximate)
Saturday, March 11: Session III
- 9:00 am: Doors open for spectators
- 10:00 am: Championship semifinals (2 mats), Consolation quarterfinals (2 mats), Consolation semifinals (2 mats), Consolation place matches: 3rd, 5th, 7th (3 mats)
- 3:00 pm: Session III ends (time approximate)
Saturday, March 11, Session IV
- 5:30 pm: Doors open for spectators
- 6:15 pm: Lineup of All-Americans
- 6:30 pm: Parade of All-Americans
- 7:00 pm: Championship finals (1 mat)
- 9:00 pm: Awards presentation immediately following completion of all wrestling for team awards and final two matches. Individual weight class awards will be presented between finals matches.
