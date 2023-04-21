2023 Studio Art Opening Reception

× Expand none 2023 Studio Art Exhibit

April 21, Opening Reception 5:30-7:30

May 5,Closing Reception 12-2

The annual Studio Art exhibition showcases work by Roanoke College Art Majors and Minors. Exhibited works are from the artist’s area of focus which includes ceramics, design, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. This exhibition represents the wide variety of media, styles, and ideas students explore in the college’s Fine Arts Department.