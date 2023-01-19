2023 Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works: "The Dragon Butcher"
to
Hollins University Theatre 8004 Quadrangle Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24020
The Dragon Butcher
Written by Richie Cannaday. Directed by Todd Ristau.
The royal dragon butcher has just been relieved of his duties, and his head. Enter LaCrox, a simple butcher charged with the task of butchering a dragon and pleasing the queen. The clock is ticking, and LaCrox will have to learn the ropes quickly, or else his head will roll as well. But will the long-held secrets of the kingdom be LaCrox’s doom or his ticket to salvation?
January 19-21 at 7:30 pm, January 22 at 2 pm
Admission: $10 general public. Free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff. (Masks required for admission.)
Tickets: Online at brownpapertickets.com or at the door.