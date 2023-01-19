2023 Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works: "The Dragon Butcher"

The Dragon Butcher

Written by Richie Cannaday. Directed by Todd Ristau.

The royal dragon butcher has just been relieved of his duties, and his head. Enter LaCrox, a simple butcher charged with the task of butchering a dragon and pleasing the queen. The clock is ticking, and LaCrox will have to learn the ropes quickly, or else his head will roll as well. But will the long-held secrets of the kingdom be LaCrox’s doom or his ticket to salvation?

January 19-21 at 7:30 pm, January 22 at 2 pm

Admission: $10 general public. Free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff. (Masks required for admission.)

Tickets: Online at brownpapertickets.com or at the door.