2024 Playwrights Festival
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Each summer at the end of July, we present a three-day event showcasing readings of student work from the Playwright’s Lab. Normally, these eight readings are minimally staged at Mill Mountain Theatre for the general public and close to a dozen guest professional responders from all over the globe. As part of the festival, there will be a panel discussion when our guest respondents will introduce themselves, talk briefly about their own background, and then give a moderated response to the festival as a whole. Get acquainted with these plays and playwrights before they are famous and engage in a conversation about theatre with our students, faculty, and some established theatre professionals.
Friday, July 19
8 pm; The Greenhouse by J. Harvey Stone
Saturday, July 20
11 am; Astroturf by Kolin Lawler
2 pm; Lil’ Troopers by Richie Cannaday
4 pm; The Caregiver by Stephanie Goldman
8 pm; The Names Have Been Changed to Protect the [GUILTY] by Ami Trowell
Sunday, July 21
11 am; Hamlet’s Ghost by Emily Fleischhuer
2 pm; Freida by ArLynn Parker
4 pm; Nuptial Mass by Ben Abbott
8 pm; Festival Guest Respondent Panel
Seating is limited. To reserve tickets, email Gwyneth Strope at stropegm1@hollins.edu.