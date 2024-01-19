2024 Annual Meeting & Economic Outlook Update

× Expand Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce

A member favorite and a sell-out! Join us for our 2024 Annual Meeting and Economic Outlook Update.

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is hosting our 90th Annual Meeting on January 19, 2024, from 8:00-10:00 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. The meeting includes an Economic Outlook Update from representatives of Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, City of Salem and Roanoke County Economic Development departments, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership. We will have a moderated panel and encourage you to come with questions.

We are also excited to share the vision of our Chamber and sincerely hope you will join us. Registration is REQUIRED before the event. Breakfast is included.