2024 LeadHERship Series - Mia Pumo

Our members asked, and we've delivered! This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back!

This Program aims to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other.

The topic of our February LeadHERship event: The Three Cs Approach to Designing the Life You Crave

Uncover the science behind positivity and gratitude in this dynamic workshop with Melissa Peace Pumo. Explore research-based insights on how cultivating a positive mindset enhances performance and well-being. Learn practical strategies to control your energy, boost positivity, and develop a mindset that thrives on gratitude. Join us for an hour of enlightenment, leaving you with actionable techniques to rewire your brain for a more positive and fulfilling life.

This program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.

Lunch will be served!