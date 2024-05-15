× Expand PedalSafe Roanoke Ride of Silence social media and landing page - Instagram 2024 Roanoke Ride of Silence

In collaboration with the City of Roanoke, PedalSafe Roanoke is hosting the 2024 Roanoke Ride of Silence on May 15.

The Ride of Silence is an international event that honors cyclists who have been killed or injured while riding on public roads.

We will gather at Cardinal Bicycle in Grandin Village at 6:30pm and ride at 7. The ride will be held at a slow pace (12mph max.) in silence, following the rules of the road. It is free and open to all.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes with messaging supportive of cyclists and wear a black armband to show support for cyclists killed or injured on public roads.

Visit https://pedalsaferoa.org/bikemonth24/2024-roanoke-ride-of-silence/ for full event details.