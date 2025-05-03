2025 Arts Day at the Salem Museum

× Expand Hunter Haskins A gopher made out of clay on display at Salem Museum's Arts Day

Pick up a paint brush and embrace your inner artist at the Salem Museum Arts Day, Saturday, May 3 from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Admission is free for this all-day family-friendly event.

Experience the vibrant energy of the Roanoke Valley’s artistic community as talented creators demonstrate their crafts and share the materials and techniques behind their work. With pottery, quilting, dancing, storytelling, book arts, music, digital art, and more, there is no shortage of exciting activities for visitors to explore and observe! There will also be special presentations by Hale’s Music School, Let Me Tell Ya! Storytellers, and Westover Ballet during the day. Some stations will offer extra materials, so participants of all ages and skill levels can dive in, try new crafts, and perhaps discover a new passion.

As part of Arts Day, student art displays featuring sketches, paintings, sculptures, photography, digital art, pottery and more will also fill the Museum’s exhibit spaces. Impressive 2D and 3D art from Glenvar Elementary, Middle, and High Schools will be found in the first-floor featured gallery’s Glenvar Art Show. On the ground floor, visitors will find The Blue Ridge Potters Guild Student Pottery Show featuring impressive works from students all across the Roanoke Valley.

Join us the evening of May 3 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm for the closing reception of the Blue Ridge Potters Guild Student Pottery Show to meet the talented student artists.

The Salem Museum Arts Day is one-day-only, so mark your calendars now and join the Museum as artistry is unleashed and creativity comes alive!