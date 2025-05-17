2025 Nature Expo at Smith Mountain Lake Park

× Expand Sponsored by Virginia Master Naturalists and Smith Mountain Lake State Park 2025 Nature Expo

2025 Nature Expo on Saturday, May 17, from 10 am - 2 pm, sponsored by Smith Mountain Lake Park and the Virginia Master Naturalists Blue Ridge Foothills & Lakes Chapter. Nature hikes, face painting and other fun activities for adults and children. Experts to answer your questions about nature! Rain or shine! Expo located in and around the Discovery Center of the park! $7 entrance fee to enter park.