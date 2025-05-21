2025 Roanoke Ride of Silence
Market Square - Downtown Roanoke City of Roanoke, Virginia 24011
In collaboration with the City of Roanoke, PedalSafe ROA is hosting the 2025 Roanoke Ride of Silence on Wednesday, May 21 at Market Square in downtown Roanoke. This year's honorary ride chairman is Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb.
The Ride of Silence is an annual international bicycle ride to commemorate cyclists killed and support those injured while riding on public roads. The event raises awareness among motorists, the public, and decision makers about the dangers cyclists face on roads.
6:30pm: Gather
7pm: Ride
This year's ride will be ~4 miles.
Full event information and registration: https://www.bikereg.com/2025-roanoke-ride-of-silence
*All participants and volunteers must complete a waiver (included in online registration).