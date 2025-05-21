× Expand PedalSafe ROA Bike Month - 8 2025 Roanoke Ride of Silence

In collaboration with the City of Roanoke, PedalSafe ROA is hosting the 2025 Roanoke Ride of Silence on Wednesday, May 21 at Market Square in downtown Roanoke. This year's honorary ride chairman is Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb.

The Ride of Silence is an annual international bicycle ride to commemorate cyclists killed and support those injured while riding on public roads. The event raises awareness among motorists, the public, and decision makers about the dangers cyclists face on roads.

6:30pm: Gather

7pm: Ride

This year's ride will be ~4 miles.

Full event information and registration: https://www.bikereg.com/2025-roanoke-ride-of-silence

*All participants and volunteers must complete a waiver (included in online registration).