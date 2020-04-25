× Expand Thank you to our title 1 sponsor, Member One Federal Credit Union Open Studios Tour Roanoke

The 20th annual Open Studios Tour Roanoke will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 25 & 26, from 10 am to 5 pm each day. The free, family-friendly, self-guided driving tour is open to the public and takes place across five neighborhoods.This year’s tour features 27 professional artists and artisans representing mediums including painting,photography, prints, sculpture, fine art jewelry and woven goods, ceramics and mixed media. Art work will be shown in artists homes, studios and gardens, a unique opportunity for art-lovers to experience art in intimate, inspiring settings.Work will be available for purchase or just perusing.The route covers five Roanoke neighborhoods:Raleigh Court, Southwest, South Roanoke, Old Southwest and Southeast Roanoke Industrial Park. A mobile-friendly map is available on the Open Studio Tour Roanoke website www.openstudiostourroanoke.com. Come celebrate 20 years of art with us!

2020 member artists include Winn Ballenger, Mary Boxley Bullington, Meridith Brehmer Entingh, Eric Fitzpatrick, Elaine Fleck, Ann Glover, Chris Gryder, Gina Louthian-Stanley, Josh Manning, Max Mitchell,Sarah EK Muse, Jamie Nervo, Diane Patton, CJ Sparks Phillips, Ann Bondurant Trinkle, Rachel Uchizono,Nan Mahone Wellborn, and Barry Wolfe.2020 guest artists include Patrick Callaway, Ingrid Chase, Michelle Fisher, Scott Kitts, Kim Lashley-Sutliff,Nancy Newhard, Anne Pfeiffer, Fleda Ring, and Kelly Smith-Price.

For up-to-the-minute updates about the Tour, please follow Open Studios Tour Roanoke on Instagram and Facebook.