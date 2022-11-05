21st Annual Harvest Soup & Wine Festival

Join us for our most popular annual event. Only 60 tickets per seating, so get your tickets early, they will sell out! Event tickets are for either: Saturday, Nov. 5 OR Sunday, Nov. 6. Your ticket is for one day.

Celebrate the harvest season with us by enjoying a spoonful of comforting soup and a bottle of handcrafted wine. Nothing welcomes the cooler seasons like a warm and inviting bowl of HOMEMADE soup paired with the perfect bottle of handcrafted AmRhein wine! And hey…add some local music and it's a harvest festival.

Sample 5 gourmet soups with 5 AmRhein’s wines. Pick your favorite pairing, relax with a bowl (included) and a bottle of wine (for purchase) while listening to great live music from local musicians!

All veterans and first responders receive a free glass of wine with valid ID.

Tickets Options for each day:

Adults: $25 (includes wine tastings)

Designated Drivers/Under 21: $10 for designated drivers (soup only, no wine included)