21st Annual Harvest Soup & Wine Festival
to
AmRhein Wine Cellars 9243 Patterson Drive, Bent Mountain, Virginia
Join us for our most popular annual event. Only 60 tickets per seating, so get your tickets early, they will sell out! Event tickets are for either: Saturday, Nov. 5 OR Sunday, Nov. 6. Your ticket is for one day.
Celebrate the harvest season with us by enjoying a spoonful of comforting soup and a bottle of handcrafted wine. Nothing welcomes the cooler seasons like a warm and inviting bowl of HOMEMADE soup paired with the perfect bottle of handcrafted AmRhein wine! And hey…add some local music and it's a harvest festival.
Sample 5 gourmet soups with 5 AmRhein’s wines. Pick your favorite pairing, relax with a bowl (included) and a bottle of wine (for purchase) while listening to great live music from local musicians!
All veterans and first responders receive a free glass of wine with valid ID.
Tickets Options for each day:
Adults: $25 (includes wine tastings)
Designated Drivers/Under 21: $10 for designated drivers (soup only, no wine included)