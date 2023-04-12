21st Annual Senior Fun and Health Fair Day

× Expand Salem Civic Center

The 2023 21st ANNUAL SENIOR FUN & HEALTH FAIR DAY will take place at the Salem Civic Center on Wednesday, April 12th from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

This event, in its 21st year, is geared toward Seniors 55 and over, and has become one of the Valley’s greatest assets for our Senior Population. Vendors, samples, information and more to help you make decisions about things that affect your daily lives and future.

And FREE PARKING & FREE ADMISSION makes the event easy for everyone to attend!

INTERESTED IN BEING A VENDOR?

Booth spaces are 10’ x 10’ and are perfect for promoting your company and the benefits you offer to our area’s seniors. Booth space is limited and will be reserved on a first come first serve basis. Booth space sells out every year, so if you would like to participate, please email Corrie Prater at caprater@salemva.gov, as quickly as possible.

If this an event you would like to bring your senior group to, that would be great! We would love to have you so let us know!