22nd Annual Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show

The Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show returns to the Salem Civic Center Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is still a vintage $3 for adults, children 12 and under free.

This show features some of the best comic and collectibles dealers in the Southeastern United States and is know for focusing primarily on older comic books. If you are looking for particular material, let them know. Call 540-789-7056