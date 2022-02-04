24K Magic - #1 Tribute to Bruno Mars

24K Magic is the #1 Bruno Mars tribute show in the country! Their high energy show will have you singing and dancing to all the hits you know and love, like “Uptown Funk”, “Locked Out of Heaven”, and of course “24K Magic”.

The members of 24K Magic are world class professional musicians who have worked with the music industry’s best. Together, they deliver the ultimate Bruno Mars concert experience. With flawless vocals, expert musicianship, and tight choreography, you’d think you were watching the real thing. Don’t believe me? Just watch!