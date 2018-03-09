24th Annual Galbraith Workshops and Recital with Jennifer Eklund, Guest Clinician

10 am - Welcome by Hollins University President Pareena Lawrence.

10:10 am - 12 pm - Are you ready for progress? How <em>Piano Pronto</em> can help you grow your studio.

12:15 pm - 1:15 pm - Lunch for registered guests.

1:30 pm - 3 pm - Are you maximizing your days? Strategies for effectively teaching preschoolers, teens, and adults.

4 pm - 5:30 pm - Composition Corner. How to set yourself apart by adding composition to your teaching toolbox.

Eklund, an avid composer and arranger who focuses on writing music that connects with today's students and aids teachers in keeping their studios thriving, is the author of the <em>Piano Pronto</em> method book series and owner of Piano Pronto Publishing. She holds a B.A. in music and an M.A. in musicology.

Preregistration is recommended <a href="http://brownpapertickets.com/event/3033451" target="_blank">http://brownpapertickets.com/event/3033451</a>

Evening recital by students performing Eklund's compositions and a student composition master class.

Sponsored by Bart and Florence Galbraith Memorial Fund. Women's History Month event.

<hr /> <a href="http://www.hollins.edu/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/campus-map.pdf">Campus Map and Directions »</a>