24th Annual Breakfast with Santa

Celebrate the magic of the season at one of Roanoke’s most beloved holiday traditions, Saturday, December 6, 2025! Breakfast with Santa is a festive, family-friendly event benefiting CHIP of Roanoke Valley.

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Seatings at 8:00 AM, 10:00 AM, and 12:00 PM

The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet, interactive holiday activities, story time, photo ops, and—of course—a special visit with Santa himself!

Tickets for Breakfast with Santa go on sale October 1, with your choice of three seatings: 8 AM, 10 AM, or 12 PM. Guests will be able to select their seats during the ticketing process.

Please note that tickets are non-refundable.

$55 Adult (12+)

$35 Child (3-11)

$15 Toddler (0-2)

Purchase your tickets here.