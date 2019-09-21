24th Marine Mud Run / Devil Dog Dare

× Expand Kathy Shepherd Marine Mud Run / Devil Dog Dare

24th Annual Marine Mud Run / Devil Dog Dare

Join us for the most exciting race in Virginia!

DEVIL DOG DARE - 3 to 5 miles Some of the obstacles are Hay Bale Jump, Atlas Stone, Water Bucket Carry, Sand Bag Carry, Ammo Can Carry and Memorization Test. For those that choose not to do an obstacle or fail to complete, will be assigned penalty burpees.

INDIVIDUAL - Normal 5K with some obstacles

DEVIL PUP DARE - 1 Mile Kids Obstacle Race For kids 12 and under

EXTREME TEAM CHALLENGE RACE - NEW THIS YEAR - Male, Female or Mixed (required to have 2 Females) 5 Member team.

3 -5 Miles and will have challenging obstacles that will require you to work together as a 5 person team.