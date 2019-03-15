25th Annual Galbraith Workshops with Ina Dykstra and Jan Randall

<strong>Tried and True and… with Ina Dykstra (Part 1).</strong>

Pedagogical principles with a 2019 twist through pieces from preparatory to level nine, drawn from the classical repertoire as well as new music composed to enhance the joy of playing the piano.

<strong>Tried and True and New with Ina Dykstra and Jan Randall (Part 2).</strong>

Ina and Jan introduce new music, with catchy rhythms and tunes that explores the entire keyboard and is sure to excite all of your students.

<strong>Master class with Ina Dykstra and Jan Randall.</strong> Classical music, contemporary music, blues, jazz—you name it. Ina and Jan will work together with our students. Student compositions performed by the student are welcome. Instructive for students and teachers alike.

<strong>Recital at 7 pm.</strong> Students perform compositions by Ina Dykstra and Jan Randall. In addition, Ina and Jan will perform their own compositions.

<strong>Preregistration is recommended. Register by March 2: brownpapertickets.com/event/3514244. Lunch is provided for attendees that have preregistered.</strong>