× Expand Submitted by Theresa Boyes The Apple Valley 5k is a fun, family friendly 5k for all ages and abilities.

The 25th annual Apple Valley 5k cross country race will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Gross’ Orchard, 6817 Wheats Valley Road, Bedford. The race features a 3.1-mile cross country course over grass, gravel and dirt paths and includes two hay bale barriers. Awards given in 8 age group categories and to the top male and female participant overall. Event includes live music and door prizes. Canine running companions allowed if well-behaved, short-leashed and if human participant is willing to start near the back of the pack. Walkers are welcomed and encouraged to participate. T-shirts available to all pre-registered participants and to race-day registrants on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is $20 until Oct. 22. Race day registration is $25 and begins at 8 a.m. For more information or an application, contact race director Theresa Boyes at e173boyes@aol.com by text 540-529-0131.