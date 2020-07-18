26th Annual Francelia Butler Student Conference on Children&#8217;s Literature

Online Roanoke, Virginia

Asynchronous presentations will be hosted on the Hollins Digital Commons. Synchronous events will be held on Zoom, with times and details TBA. Event sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration. Free and open to the public by registration only. Contact details for registration will be posted in June.

