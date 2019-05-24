28th Annual Spring Roanoke Valley Gem & Mineral Show

This unique show features jewelry makers, gold and silversmiths from all over the United States that can size, reconstruct, repair, design or make original jewelry from customer selected gems, stones,opals and crystals on the spot. Wire wrap, wire sculpture, stone beads, pearls, stone setting, amber, opal, fossil and mineral dealers will be featured as part of the show. The dealers are hand picked for the quality of their work.

Hourly door prizes. Grand Prize (A Ring/with a precious stone) to be awarded on Sunday evening. You do not have to be present to win the Grand Prize.