2nd Annual Betty White Pint Night for Animals
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage 6 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
We started this event last year to honor what would have been the queen of the world's 100th birthday, and it was so successful, we decided it needed to be an annual event! Join us again this year in raising a pint to her and supporting the animals, a cause that was so important to her!!
We'll be donating $1 for every single pint sold to the RVSPCA, in honor of her love and dedication to our furry friends!
