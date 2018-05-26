2nd Annual Grapes & Grains Festival at Smith Mountain Lake

MARINERS LANDING RESORT PRESENTS

2nd Annual

GRAPES & GRAINS FESTIVAL

Celebration of Virginia Wines, Craft Beers and Cider

The Pointe at Mariners Landing Resort, Smith Mountain Lake

Benefiting the EastLake Business Association and

Bedford Area Educational Foundation

SATURDAY, May 26, 2018

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The Pointe Lawn

​1217 Graves Harbor Trail, Huddleston, VA

Advance Online Purchase of Tasting Tickets $15 per person (Purchase bwtickets.com)

Advance Online Purchase of Non-Tasting Tickets $5 per person (Purchase bwtickets.com)

Day of Tasting Ticket Purchase $20 per person

Day of Non-Tasting Ticket Purchase $10 per person

​(Mariners Club Members can purchase tickets the day of the event at the gate for $10)

ALL ATTENDEES CAN ENJOY THE AMENITIES AT MARINER LANDING THAT DAY FOR FREE! So bring your bathing suit and enjoy one of the indoor or outdoor pools, play tennis or pickleball, explore the walking trails, build a sand castle or go swimming at the beach, or play some sand volleyball!

The second annual Grapes & Grains Festival will highlight over 50 varieties of Virginia wines, craft beers and cider houses. Once in the door, guests will receive their very own commemorative glass to utilize as they indulge their palate with as many fine wines, craft beers and ciders as they so chose! Guests will move about with ease for six full hours and receive 10 free sampling while enjoying the beautiful backdrop of Smith Mountain Lake (you may purchase a full glass from any of our vendors). Festival organizers take pride in offering the best of Virginia sampling in a relaxed, fun-filled atmosphere where you do not need to stand in long lines to enjoy the beverage of your choice. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions about their wine, beer or cider, its’ components, and flavor. It will truly be an enjoyable learning and fun-filled experience for all.

So bring your lawn chair or blanket and take your taste buds on an unforgettable journey as you are introduced to over 50 varieties of Virginia state craft beverage producers, local food vendors, local arts and crafts vendor and live music.

Live entertainment provided by Rendezvous Band out of Lynchburg, Virginia. They are a very talented and versatile group that features a unique mix of Blues, R&B, Funk and Classic Rock songs. They play everything from Eric Claption and Bill Withers, to Fleetwood Mac and the Cranberries. You can visit them on Facebook!

We are happy to announce that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bedford Area Educational Foundation (BAEF) and the EastLake Business Association. BAEF is a local non-profit whose mission is to support the highest quality public education for students in the County and City of Bedford, Virginia by developing a strong link between the community and public education, enhancing and enriching education beyond the basic obligation to provide good education through public revenue, and providing teacher and student educational enrichment grants. You can find out more about this non-profit and how you can help at bedfordeducation.com. The non-profit, EastLake Business Association, was designed to assist educate, network and ensure the success of their members while improving the lives of those in our community.

With purchase of a tasting ticket (for 21 and over...will be confirmed at the gate and given a tasting wristband), you will receive a commemorative glass, 10 complimentary tastings, live music, access to art & craft vendors, gourmet food and free use of the Mariners Resort amenities such as the indoor and outdoor pools, beaches, walking trail, sand volleyball, pickleball, tennis, and more!

With purchase of a non-tasting ticket, you will receive a commemorative glass, live music, access to art & craft vendors, gourmet food and free use of the Mariners Resort amenities such as the outdoor and indoor pool, beaches, walking trail, sand volleyball, pickleball, tennis, and more!

Kids 12 and under are FREE.

No Pets Allowed.

No coolers please.

​Purchase tickets online at www.bwtickets.com! Or call 540-297-9393 today!

Stay the weekend at the Pointe...call now to receive a special "Grapes & Grains Festival" room rate at 540-297-4100!