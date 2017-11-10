3-Gun Nation Championship and Shooting Sports Expo at VIR

The 2017 3-Gun Nation Championship and Shooting Sports Expo is coming to VIRginia International Raceway’s premium onsite shooting ranges Nov. 10 to 12, featuring several levels of competition from amateur, semi-pro and professional shooters. The three days of action includes the Nationals Championship, Pro Series Championship, live fire demonstrations, product testing and more.

Fans can purchase tickets for the 3-Gun Nation Championship and Shooting Sports Expo weekend at the VIR gate for just $10 daily. Children 16 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult and parking is also free. Active military are admitted free of charge and veterans receive a 50 percent discount with valid military ID. For more information, visit www.virnow.com or www.3gunnation.com.