30th annual Henry Street Heritage Festival

Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Henry Street Heritage Festival continues to attract an average of 3,000 or more people from the Blue Ridge Region, the East Coast and beyond. Proceeds provide the primary resources to support the ongoing programs and operations of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

As in previous years, the Henry Street Heritage Festival promises to be a great community event presenting an array of diverse entertainment, educational forums, and exposure to African-American heritage as expressed through the performing arts, crafts, cuisines, customs, and merchandise.

For additional information, visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2314369261989030/

540-857-4395
