32nd Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

FREE To attend.

MOPAR ONLY OUTDOOR SHOW RAIN or SHINE EVENT

Awards for Classic and Modern Mopars + Specialty Awards

$20 to pre-register.  $25 day of Show.

PERMANENT AIR CONDITIONED INDOOR REST ROOMS

Outside Judging, 50-50, Raffle Prizes, Silent Auction, Music, Food,

Event Shirts, Vendors, FREE Mopar Car Corral, FREE Swap Meet.

MONTY HALL STYLE GIVEAWAY

Bring Oddball Items to Win Prizes

Mopar Scavenger Hunt - 10 WINNERS!

Collect Items, bring to Show. Link: https://www.facebook.com/Mopar-Scavenger-Hunt-2132117653489522/

Friday Meet and Greet Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2180242742063758/?ti=cl

Saturday Show, website : Roanokevalleymoparclub.webs.com

Sunday Picnic Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/665636823849427/?ti=cl

100% of proceeds benefit Charity. Donations are graciously accepted.

Buy a Hot Dog, Drink, 50-50 or Raffle Ticket, Silent Auction Item, or Shirt.

