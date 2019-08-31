32nd Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
FREE To attend.
MOPAR ONLY OUTDOOR SHOW RAIN or SHINE EVENT
Awards for Classic and Modern Mopars + Specialty Awards
$20 to pre-register. $25 day of Show.
PERMANENT AIR CONDITIONED INDOOR REST ROOMS
Outside Judging, 50-50, Raffle Prizes, Silent Auction, Music, Food,
Event Shirts, Vendors, FREE Mopar Car Corral, FREE Swap Meet.
MONTY HALL STYLE GIVEAWAY
Bring Oddball Items to Win Prizes
Mopar Scavenger Hunt - 10 WINNERS!
Collect Items, bring to Show. Link: https://www.facebook.com/Mopar-Scavenger-Hunt-2132117653489522/
Friday Meet and Greet Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2180242742063758/?ti=cl
Saturday Show, website : Roanokevalleymoparclub.webs.com
Sunday Picnic Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/665636823849427/?ti=cl
100% of proceeds benefit Charity. Donations are graciously accepted.
Buy a Hot Dog, Drink, 50-50 or Raffle Ticket, Silent Auction Item, or Shirt.