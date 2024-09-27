33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival

× Expand Sinkland Farms

Our annual Pumpkin Festival is truly something to write home about! We are celebrating our 33rd anniversary during the 2024 season and are making sure this will be a year to remember. Attracting folks from miles around, we bring out the best of the farm during our traditional pumpkin harvest. While our pumpkin patch is the star of the show, we offer six weekends jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun you won’t want to miss.