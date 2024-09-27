33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival

to

Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Rd., Christiansburg, Virginia

Our annual Pumpkin Festival is truly something to write home about! We are celebrating our 33rd anniversary during the 2024 season and are making sure this will be a year to remember. Attracting folks from miles around, we bring out the best of the farm during our traditional pumpkin harvest. While our pumpkin patch is the star of the show, we offer six weekends jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun you won’t want to miss.

Info

Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Rd., Christiansburg, Virginia
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival - 2024-09-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival - 2024-09-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival - 2024-09-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival - 2024-09-27 00:00:00 ical