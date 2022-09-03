35th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
FREE To attend.
35th All Mopar Outdoor Show Rain or Shine Event
$25 Car Show - $25 Car Corral - $25 Swap Meet
Special Raffle for Pre-Registrants - One in Ten will Win!
Gates Open at 8 A.M. Registration Open until 1 P.M.
Judging begins at 10 A.M. by Outside Judges
Well Over 100 Awards
Dash Plaques for Modern Mopar, Classic Mopar, & Jeep
Door Prizes, Raffles, Silent Auction, Food, ATM, 50-50
Canopies on Grass only, must be Weighted or Staked
100% of proceeds benefit St. Judes and local charities
Link to the website :
Roanokevalleymoparclub.webs.com