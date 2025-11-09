× Expand Courtesy Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

A non-stop, energy-packed party complete with dancing, rapping, beatboxing, acrobatics, BMX biking, basketball, and more, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.

Boasting a stellar international cast of World Champion- and World Record-holding athletes and artists and featuring a live soundtrack delivered by award-winning musicians coupled with colorful video projections, the show has had sold-out runs on Broadway, as well as at the Sydney Opera House and Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Seen by over a million people worldwide, 360 ALLSTARS entertains audiences of all ages.

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

This performance will last approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

Recommended for all ages

*Run times listed here are based on information provided at this time and are subject to change.

Tickets: Category A - $55 | Category B - $40 | Category C - $20 | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

