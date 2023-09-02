36th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Salem Civic Center
36th All Mopar Outdoor Show Rain or Shine Event
FREE To attend.
$25 Car Show - $25 Car Corral - $25 Swap Meet
Gates Open at 8 A.M. Registration Open until 1 P.M.
Judging begins at 10 A.M. by Outside Judges
Well Over 100 Awards
Dash Plaques for Modern Mopar, Classic Mopar & Jeep
Door Prizes, Raffles, Silent Auction, Food, ATM, 50-50
Canopies on Grass only, must be Weighted or Staked
100% of proceeds benefit St. Judes and local charities
Link to the website :
Charity & Fundraisers, This & That