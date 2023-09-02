36th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show

× Expand Salem Civic Center

36th All Mopar Outdoor Show Rain or Shine Event

FREE To attend.

$25 Car Show - $25 Car Corral - $25 Swap Meet

Gates Open at 8 A.M. Registration Open until 1 P.M.

Judging begins at 10 A.M. by Outside Judges

Well Over 100 Awards

Dash Plaques for Modern Mopar, Classic Mopar & Jeep

Door Prizes, Raffles, Silent Auction, Food, ATM, 50-50

Canopies on Grass only, must be Weighted or Staked

100% of proceeds benefit St. Judes and local charities

Link to the website :

Roanokevalleymoparclub.webs.com